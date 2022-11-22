This week, I decided to play some easy-listening favorites of mine.
Anything from Japanese ambient soundscapes, to library music, to bossa nova classics and so much more :-)
I hope you enjoyed!
(I would say that in bold are some of my favorites, but they're all my favorites soooooo... I'm not sure that works LOL!)
◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷
João Gilberto - Cordeiro de Nanã
Luiz Bonfá - Enchanted Mirror
Sebastião Tapajos & Pedro dos Santos - Dora/Saudade da Bahia
Kikagaku Moyo - Lazy Stoned Munk
Devendra Banhart - Theme for a Taiwanese Woman in Lime Green
Azymuth - Zé e Paraná
Kikagaku Moyo - Cardigan Song
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Dream
Bambino Prodigio - Under the Beat
Nata Ni Thale - YīN YīN
Ichiko Aoba - Sagu Palm's Song
Toumani Diabate - Bi Lambam
Arthur Verocai - Sylvia
Gal Costa, Caetano Veloso - Onde Eu Nacsi Passa Um Rio
Antena - Silly Things
Azymuth - Juntos Mais uma Vez
Manduka - Naranjita
Ichiko Aoba - Fuwarin
Piero Piccioni - Charms
Björk - Unravel
João Gilberto - É Preciso Perdoar
Garoto - Um Rosto de Mulher
Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou - The Story of the Wind
Sessa - Sereia Sentimental
Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo di Serena
xoxo,
BEANS!!!