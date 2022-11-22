pangea graphic
This week, I decided to play some easy-listening favorites of mine.

Anything from Japanese ambient soundscapes, to library music, to bossa nova classics and so much more :-) 

I hope you enjoyed!

(I would say that in bold are some of my favorites, but they're all my favorites soooooo... I'm not sure that works LOL!)

 

João Gilberto  -  Cordeiro de Nanã

Luiz Bonfá  -  Enchanted Mirror

Sebastião Tapajos & Pedro dos Santos  -  Dora/Saudade da Bahia

Kikagaku Moyo  -  Lazy Stoned Munk

Devendra Banhart  -  Theme for a Taiwanese Woman in Lime Green

Azymuth  -  Zé e Paraná

Kikagaku Moyo  -  Cardigan Song

Ryuichi Sakamoto  -  Dream

Bambino Prodigio  -  Under the Beat 

Nata Ni Thale  -  YīN YīN 

Ichiko Aoba  -  Sagu Palm's Song

Toumani Diabate -  Bi Lambam 

Arthur Verocai  -  Sylvia 

Gal Costa, Caetano Veloso  - Onde Eu Nacsi Passa Um Rio 

Antena  -  Silly Things

Azymuth  -  Juntos Mais uma Vez

Manduka  -  Naranjita 

Ichiko Aoba  -  Fuwarin 

Piero Piccioni  -  Charms 

Björk  -  Unravel 

João Gilberto  -  É Preciso Perdoar 

Garoto  -  Um Rosto de Mulher 

Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou  -  The Story of the Wind

Sessa  -  Sereia Sentimental 

Riz Ortolani  -  Il Ricordo di Serena

 

 

xoxo,

                        BEANS!!! 

 

