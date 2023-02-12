Love is in the air!
˚ʚ♡ɞ˚
This week, Beans and Silversun collected our favorite love songs for Valentine's Day.
Feel the whimsical, playful, romantic, and deep feelings of love from the ones who express it best - we feature Luiz Bonfa, Devendra Banhart, Stan Getz, Jennifer Lara, and many more. And even with a nod to Mother's Love from Ethiopiques.
Whether you're committed to a ~special someone~, or living life single and free......ngle, Pangea brought music to each and all loving hearts this week.
◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷
Lamp - For Lovers
Stelvio Cipriani - Mary's Theme
Giorgio Gaslini - Attimi
Giuliano Sorgini - Elgantissimo
Édith Piaf - La Vie en Rose
Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou - Mother's Love
Luiz Bonfa - Perdido de Amor [Lost in Love]
Paniyolo - Color
Devendra Banhart - Lucky
Marcos Valle - Fogo do Sol
João Gilberto - 'S Wonderful
Devendra Banhart - Baby
Devendra Banhart - Mi Negrita
O Terno • Devendra Banhart • Shintaro Sakamoto - Volta e Meia
Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa - Saudade Vem Correndo
Natalia Lafourcade - Tú Sí Sabes Quererme
Jennifer Lara - I Am in Love
Ebo Taylor - You Need Love
The Apostles - Don't Huzzle for Love
Ebo Taylor - Saana
Os Mutantes - Baby
Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa - Aguas de Marco
Shintarp Sakamoto - Good Luck
Frankie Reyes - Noche de Ronda
Björk - Come to Me
Björk - Her Mother's House
xoxo,
beans
&
SILVERSUN