pangea graphic
beeans

Love is in the air!

˚ʚ♡ɞ˚

This week, Beans and Silversun collected our favorite love songs for Valentine's Day.

Feel the whimsical, playful, romantic, and deep feelings of love from the ones who express it best - we feature Luiz Bonfa, Devendra Banhart, Stan Getz, Jennifer Lara, and many more. And even with a nod to Mother's Love from Ethiopiques.

Whether you're committed to a ~special someone~, or living life single and free......ngle, Pangea brought music to each and all loving hearts this week.

 

◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷

 

Lamp - For Lovers 

Stelvio Cipriani - Mary's Theme 

Giorgio Gaslini - Attimi 

Giuliano Sorgini - Elgantissimo 

Édith Piaf - La Vie en Rose

Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou - Mother's Love

Luiz Bonfa - Perdido de Amor [Lost in Love]

Paniyolo - Color

Devendra Banhart - Lucky 

Marcos Valle - Fogo do Sol

João Gilberto - 'S Wonderful 

Devendra Banhart - Baby 

Devendra Banhart - Mi Negrita 

O Terno • Devendra Banhart • Shintaro Sakamoto - Volta e Meia

Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa - Saudade Vem Correndo 

Natalia Lafourcade - Tú Sí Sabes Quererme

Jennifer Lara - I Am in Love 

Ebo Taylor - You Need Love

The Apostles - Don't Huzzle for Love

Ebo Taylor - Saana 

Os Mutantes - Baby

Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa - Aguas de Marco 

Shintarp Sakamoto - Good Luck 

Frankie Reyes - Noche de Ronda

Björk - Come to Me

Björk - Her Mother's House 

 

xoxo,

 beans

&

SILVERSUN

 

 

 

 
Load comments