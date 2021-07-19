Pangea Horizontal.JPG

This night's playlist includes a plethora of genres spanning from Ghanaian rap to Psychedelic Guaracha

Mafatshi Let by Al Massrieen

Marilyn by Mount Kimbie & Micachu

Brujeria by El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Electricity by Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark 

Danube Incident by Lalo Schifrin

Too Long / Steam Machine by Daft Punk

Lying Has To Stop by Soft Hair & LA Priest & Connan Mockasin

Macho by Jaakko Eino Kalevi

Guaracha U.F.O by Meridian Brothers

Shinzo No Tobira by Mariah

The Magnificent Moon by Mildlife

Yegelle Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke

You Could Be More as You Are by Saada Bonaire

Yemmpa Aba by Ata Kak

Normalizo by Letta Mbulu

Boney M Down by Lindstrom & Prins Thomas

Desafinado by Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto & Antonio Carlos Jobim

Vesoul by Jacques Brel

Space Oddity by David Bowie

Que Se Sepa by Roberto Roena 

Mon Nom by Rodrigo Amarante 

Dance of Maria by Elias Rahbani

Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger by Daft Punk

Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico

Fisherman by The Congos

Le Coeur au bout des doigts by Jacqueline Taieb

Heroes by David Bowie

