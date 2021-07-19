This night's playlist includes a plethora of genres spanning from Ghanaian rap to Psychedelic Guaracha
Mafatshi Let by Al Massrieen
Marilyn by Mount Kimbie & Micachu
Brujeria by El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Electricity by Orchestral Manoeuvres In the Dark
Danube Incident by Lalo Schifrin
Too Long / Steam Machine by Daft Punk
Lying Has To Stop by Soft Hair & LA Priest & Connan Mockasin
Macho by Jaakko Eino Kalevi
Guaracha U.F.O by Meridian Brothers
Shinzo No Tobira by Mariah
The Magnificent Moon by Mildlife
Yegelle Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke
You Could Be More as You Are by Saada Bonaire
Yemmpa Aba by Ata Kak
Normalizo by Letta Mbulu
Boney M Down by Lindstrom & Prins Thomas
Desafinado by Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto & Antonio Carlos Jobim
Vesoul by Jacques Brel
Space Oddity by David Bowie
Que Se Sepa by Roberto Roena
Mon Nom by Rodrigo Amarante
Dance of Maria by Elias Rahbani
Around the World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger by Daft Punk
Femme Fatale by The Velvet Underground & Nico
Fisherman by The Congos
Le Coeur au bout des doigts by Jacqueline Taieb
Heroes by David Bowie