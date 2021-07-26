A collection of foreign music including a range of genres such as 90s French Hip Hop and Japanese Instrumental music.
Salsa Caliente - Meridian Brothers
Polaroid / Roman / Photo - Ruth
Pretty Day - Marie Moor
Sabor A Mi - Los Lobos
The Sound of Someone You Love Who's Going Away And It Doesn't Matter - Penguin Cafe Orchestra
Plantasia - Mort Garson
French Disko - Stereolab
Candela - Buena Vista Social Club
Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
Bouger La tete - Iam
Da Funk - Daft Punk
Hey Boy Hey Girl - The Chemical Brothers
Musique Automatique - Stereo Total
Drop - Cornelius
ovary no kisetsu - Rei Harakami
Surfing on a Rocket - Air
I Don't Smoke - Matias Aguayo
Der Weg Zu Zweit - Grauzone
Burning - The Whitest Boy Alive
A Horse with No Name - America
Desalento - Chico Baurque
Kalimba - Mr. Scruff
Summer On A Solitary Beach - Franco Battiato
Mirando a las muchachas - Mexican Institute Of Sound
Les Copains - Aline
La Prima Estate - Erlend Oye