Pangea Horizontal.JPG

A collection of foreign music including a range of genres such as 90s French Hip Hop and Japanese Instrumental music.

Salsa Caliente - Meridian Brothers

Polaroid / Roman / Photo - Ruth

Pretty Day - Marie Moor

Sabor A Mi - Los Lobos

The Sound of Someone You Love Who's Going Away And It Doesn't Matter - Penguin Cafe Orchestra

Plantasia - Mort Garson

French Disko - Stereolab

Candela - Buena Vista Social Club

Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John

Bouger La tete - Iam

Da Funk - Daft Punk

Hey Boy Hey Girl - The Chemical Brothers

Musique Automatique - Stereo Total

Drop - Cornelius

ovary no kisetsu - Rei Harakami

Surfing on a Rocket - Air

I Don't Smoke - Matias Aguayo

Der Weg Zu Zweit - Grauzone

Burning - The Whitest Boy Alive

A Horse with No Name - America

Desalento - Chico Baurque

Kalimba - Mr. Scruff

Summer On A Solitary Beach - Franco Battiato

Mirando a las muchachas - Mexican Institute Of Sound

Les Copains - Aline

La Prima Estate - Erlend Oye

