Summer break has come to an end, Beans and Silversun give everyone a big welcome back to campus with PANGEA: Welcome Back Edition. On today’s show, we featured songs that we discovered throughout the past few months during summer break. With so many new tunes, of course we had to throw in some classic PANGEA artists to make our listeners feel right back at home, like Bjork and Jorge Ben Jor. This week, Silversun’s favorite summer find was Laila, Pt. 2 by 1970s German experimental rock band Agitation Free. We hope you enjoyed it as much as us!
LOSFELD - New Balance
CAN - Don't Say No
CAN - Moonshake
Brazilian Girls - Sirènes de ka Fête
Agitation Free - Laila, Pt. 1
Agitation Free - Laila, Pt. 2
Jorge Ben - Por Causa De Você, Menina
Amor - Secos & Molhados
Ebo Taylor - Twer Nyame
IGNACIO MARIA GOMEZ - Belesia Balafoni
Erasmo Carlos - Sábado Morto
Soda Stereo - Té para Tres
Leo Brouwer - Danza Del Altiplano
Mapache - Sentir
Tim Maia - Energia Racional
Jorge Ben - Domingas
Metá Metá - Obatalá
Sigur Rós - Sé lest
Múm - Green Grass of Tunnel
Björk - Generous Palmstroke
Mid-Air Thief - These Chains
Esqueixada Sniff - Laura (En Directe)
Maston, L'éclair - Souvenir
Kikagaku Moyo - Orange Peel
