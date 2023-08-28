pangea graohic

Summer break has come to an end, Beans and Silversun give everyone a big welcome back to campus with PANGEA: Welcome Back Edition. On today’s show, we featured songs that we discovered throughout the past few months during summer break. With so many new tunes, of course we had to throw in some classic PANGEA artists to make our listeners feel right back at home, like Bjork and Jorge Ben Jor. This week, Silversun’s favorite summer find was Laila, Pt. 2 by 1970s German experimental rock band Agitation Free. We hope you enjoyed it as much as us!

(in bold are our favorites!) 

 

◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷

 

LOSFELD - New Balance 

CAN - Don't Say No

CAN - Moonshake

Brazilian Girls - Sirènes de ka Fête

Agitation Free - Laila, Pt. 1

Agitation Free - Laila, Pt. 2

Jorge Ben - Por Causa De Você, Menina 

Amor - Secos & Molhados

Ebo Taylor - Twer Nyame

IGNACIO MARIA GOMEZ - Belesia Balafoni

Erasmo Carlos - Sábado Morto

Soda Stereo - Té para Tres

Leo Brouwer - Danza Del Altiplano

Mapache - Sentir

Tim Maia - Energia Racional

Jorge Ben - Domingas

Metá Metá - Obatalá

Sigur Rós - Sé lest

Múm - Green Grass of Tunnel

Björk - Generous Palmstroke

Mid-Air Thief - These Chains

Esqueixada Sniff - Laura (En Directe)

Maston, L'éclair - Souvenir

Kikagaku Moyo - Orange Peel

 

༺♥༻

 

XOXO, 

Beans & Silversun

 

Load comments