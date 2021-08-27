Welcome back to Queer Sphere! This week we listened to another mix of music by queer artists!

1. SuperNatural Possession- Laura Jane Grace

2. Space Clown- Jobriath

3. Macaulay Sulkin'- 90'sdreamboy

4. Warm Pants- Dua Saleh

5. Come Rain Or Come Shine- Marlene Dietrich

6. Treasures That Money Can't Buy- Lavender Country

7. I Am America- Shea Diamond

8. Two Weeks- Grizzly Bear

9. You Don't Own Me- Lesley Gore

10. Really Don't Care- Demi Lovato, Cher Lloyd

11. Saturated- Liz Lawrence

12. I Lied- Lord Huron, Allison Ponthier

13. Girlfriend- Rebecca Black

14. Close To You- JORDY

15. Judas- Big Freedia

16. Any Other Way- Jackie Shane

17. Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've?)- Buzzcocks

18. Jackson- Trixie Mattel, Orville Peck

19. Live A Little- Chaz Cardigan

20. BOY- Aaron Porter

21. Pleasantly Blue- 4 Non Blondes

22. Cheat- Emily Burns

23. Stick Out- GIRLI

24. FAKE IT- jesse saint john

25. Roam- The B-52's

26. Like I Can- Sam Smith

27. Weeds- Life Of Agony

28.Hot & Heavy- Lucy Dacus

29. Jupiter- Donna Missal

30. Faith- George Michael 

