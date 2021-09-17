Queer Sphere graphic

Thank you all for tuning in to Queer Sphere this week! If you missed the name or the artists of one of the songs you liked here's this week's setlist! All of the songs played were either by queer artists or featured a queer artist.

1. Bike Dream- Rostam

2. Love My Way- The Psychedelic Furs

3. Disappointing- John Grant

4. Marilyn- Alice Kristiansen

5. San Francisco (You've Got Me)- Village People

6. I Don't Feel Like Dancin'- Scissor Sisters

7. Weapon- Bastille, Angel Haze, F*U*G*Z, Braque

8. Come Sail Away- Styx

9. If You're Over Me- Years & Years

10. Supernova (tigers blud)- Kat Cunning

11. Lilies- Ethel Cain, Mercy Necromancy

12. Stop Talking- Miya Folick

13. It's The End Of The World As We Know It- R.E.M.

14. Pink Pony Club- Chappell Roan

15. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games- of Montreal

16. Party In The U.S.A.- Miley Cyrus

17. paranoia party- Frances Forever

18. One Way or Another- Blondie

19. If She Ever Leaves Me- The Highwomen 

20. LOST IN THE CITADEL- Lil Nas X

21. Normativity- Rhumba Club

22. Where Is The Love?- Black Eyed Peas

23. Fellowship- serpentwithfeet

24. Malibu- Trixie Mattel

25. Walk Backwards- Maude Latour

26. Revolution Lover- Left at London

