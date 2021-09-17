Thank you all for tuning in to Queer Sphere this week! If you missed the name or the artists of one of the songs you liked here's this week's setlist! All of the songs played were either by queer artists or featured a queer artist.
1. Bike Dream- Rostam
2. Love My Way- The Psychedelic Furs
3. Disappointing- John Grant
4. Marilyn- Alice Kristiansen
5. San Francisco (You've Got Me)- Village People
6. I Don't Feel Like Dancin'- Scissor Sisters
7. Weapon- Bastille, Angel Haze, F*U*G*Z, Braque
8. Come Sail Away- Styx
9. If You're Over Me- Years & Years
10. Supernova (tigers blud)- Kat Cunning
11. Lilies- Ethel Cain, Mercy Necromancy
12. Stop Talking- Miya Folick
13. It's The End Of The World As We Know It- R.E.M.
14. Pink Pony Club- Chappell Roan
15. Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games- of Montreal
16. Party In The U.S.A.- Miley Cyrus
17. paranoia party- Frances Forever
18. One Way or Another- Blondie
19. If She Ever Leaves Me- The Highwomen
20. LOST IN THE CITADEL- Lil Nas X
21. Normativity- Rhumba Club
22. Where Is The Love?- Black Eyed Peas
23. Fellowship- serpentwithfeet
24. Malibu- Trixie Mattel
25. Walk Backwards- Maude Latour
26. Revolution Lover- Left at London