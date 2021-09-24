Queer Sphere graphic

Beep beep it's DJ Scooter McGee and this week I turned 21 and to celebrate I played some "Scooter specialties," some of my favorite queer songs growing up, along with the queer variety I do every week! My Scooter specialties are marked with an asterisk down below! 

1. Aaron's Party (Come Get It)- Aaron Carter*

2. At My Worst (feat. Kehlani)- Pink Sweat$

3. Come To My Window- Melissa Ethridge

4. Animal- Neon Trees*

5. You Spin me Round (Like a Record)- Dead or Alive

6. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)- Lil Nas X

7. It's Okay To Cry- SOPHIE

8. Just One Of Those Things- Frank Sinatra

9. I Adore You- Adore Delano

10. Give Me One Reason- Tracy Chapman*

11. One Good Day- Control Top

12. Spinning (feat. Sam Sparro)- Cakes Da Killa, Proper Villains 

13. Zap Zum- Pabllo Vittar

14. Don't Cry Those Tears- Jack Colwell

15. Sweet Soul Music- Arthur Conley

16. Did You Get What You Wanted- Mal Blum*

17. Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)- Joel Corry, MNEK

18. It's Gonna Be Me- *NSYNC *

19. onion boy- Isaac Dunbar

20. Who You Thought I Was- Brandy Clark

21. Son of a Preacher Man- Dusty Springfield

22. BITE- Troye Sivan*

23. Future Starts Now- Kim Petras

24. Miss Chatelaine- Iron Hoof Remix- k.d. lang, Orville Peck

25. I Did It to Myself- Dakota Jones

26. The Promise- Superfruit

27. Wannabe- Spice Girls*

