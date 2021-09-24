Beep beep it's DJ Scooter McGee and this week I turned 21 and to celebrate I played some "Scooter specialties," some of my favorite queer songs growing up, along with the queer variety I do every week! My Scooter specialties are marked with an asterisk down below!
1. Aaron's Party (Come Get It)- Aaron Carter*
2. At My Worst (feat. Kehlani)- Pink Sweat$
3. Come To My Window- Melissa Ethridge
4. Animal- Neon Trees*
5. You Spin me Round (Like a Record)- Dead or Alive
6. Am I Dreaming (feat. Miley Cyrus)- Lil Nas X
7. It's Okay To Cry- SOPHIE
8. Just One Of Those Things- Frank Sinatra
9. I Adore You- Adore Delano
10. Give Me One Reason- Tracy Chapman*
11. One Good Day- Control Top
12. Spinning (feat. Sam Sparro)- Cakes Da Killa, Proper Villains
13. Zap Zum- Pabllo Vittar
14. Don't Cry Those Tears- Jack Colwell
15. Sweet Soul Music- Arthur Conley
16. Did You Get What You Wanted- Mal Blum*
17. Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)- Joel Corry, MNEK
18. It's Gonna Be Me- *NSYNC *
19. onion boy- Isaac Dunbar
20. Who You Thought I Was- Brandy Clark
21. Son of a Preacher Man- Dusty Springfield
22. BITE- Troye Sivan*
23. Future Starts Now- Kim Petras
24. Miss Chatelaine- Iron Hoof Remix- k.d. lang, Orville Peck
25. I Did It to Myself- Dakota Jones
26. The Promise- Superfruit
27. Wannabe- Spice Girls*