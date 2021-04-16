Today

Thunderstorms in the morning followed by occasional showers in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.