Today we listened to queer artists across genres and decades!

  1. Talia- King Princess

  2. Over and Over- Sylvester

  3. Ready Now- Dodie

  4. Cut Me Down- The Province

  5. Tri-Monk- Billy Tipton Memorial Saxophone Quartet 

  6. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin - Judas Priest 

  7. The March of the Women- Ethel Smyth

  8. It’s Gonna Be Me- N’Sync 

  9. Stay With Me- Sam Smith 

  10. Runaway Blues- Ma Rainey 

  11. Mystery of Love- Sufijan Stevens 

  12. I Know A Place- MUNA 

  13. Smalltown Boy- Orville Peck

  14. Bring U Down- Lil Nas X

  15. It’s Raining Men- The Weather Girls

  16. Is There Somewhere- Halsey

  17. Where Love Lies (Classic Remix) - Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales 

  18. Chasing Rainbows- Big Freddia, Kesha

  19. Total Eclipse- Klaus Nomi 

  20. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart- Elton John, Kiki Dee

  21. Bloom- Troye Sivan

  22. Somebody to Love- Queen 

  23. Dancing On My Own- Robyn 

  24. Everybody Talks- Neon Trees

