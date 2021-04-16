Today we listened to queer artists across genres and decades!
Talia- King Princess
Over and Over- Sylvester
Ready Now- Dodie
Cut Me Down- The Province
Tri-Monk- Billy Tipton Memorial Saxophone Quartet
You’ve Got Another Thing Comin - Judas Priest
The March of the Women- Ethel Smyth
It’s Gonna Be Me- N’Sync
Stay With Me- Sam Smith
Runaway Blues- Ma Rainey
Mystery of Love- Sufijan Stevens
I Know A Place- MUNA
Smalltown Boy- Orville Peck
Bring U Down- Lil Nas X
It’s Raining Men- The Weather Girls
Is There Somewhere- Halsey
Where Love Lies (Classic Remix) - Alison Limerick, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales
Chasing Rainbows- Big Freddia, Kesha
Total Eclipse- Klaus Nomi
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart- Elton John, Kiki Dee
Bloom- Troye Sivan
Somebody to Love- Queen
Dancing On My Own- Robyn
Everybody Talks- Neon Trees