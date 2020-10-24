- Cat Power - (I cant get no) Satisfaction
- The Kinks - Well Respected Man
- The Mountain Goats - All Up The Seething Coast
- David Houston and Tammy Wynette - Back In Baby's Arms
- Johnny Cash - Baron
- Hank Williams - Cold Cold Heart
- Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice Its Alright
- Violent Femmes - Good Friend
- David Houston and Tammy Wynette - Hey Good Lookin'
- Woody Guthrie - Talkinf Sailor
- The Oh Hellos - This Will End
- Johnny Cash - The 20th Century Is Almost Over
- Hank Williams - Your Cheatin' Heart
- Tammy Wynette - You Can't Hang On
- Roy Acuff -Wabash Cannonball
- Trampled By Turtles - Ain't No Use In Trying
- Liza Anne - Thin Ice
- Irish Decendents - Come Out Ye' Black and Tans
- Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee
- Kelly McFarling - Atlanta
- Langhorn Slim and Law - Changes
- Oh Brother Where Art Thou Soundtrack _ I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow
- The Oh Hellos - On The Mountain Trail
- The Lonely Heartstring Band - The Tide
- Goodnight. Texas - A Bankrobbers Nursery Rhyme
- Caamp Strawberries
- Dustin Tebbutt - The Wolves
- Earl Scruggs and Friends Foggy Mountain Breakdown
- Alison Krauss - Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
10/24/2020 - Simpler Daze
Isabel Sauviac
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 64°
- Heat Index: 64°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 64°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:13:31 AM
- Sunset: 06:24:03 PM
- Dew Point: 58°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 78F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:13:31 AM
Sunset: 06:24:03 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:14:14 AM
Sunset: 06:23:05 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:14:58 AM
Sunset: 06:22:09 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:15:42 AM
Sunset: 06:21:14 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: NE @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:16:27 AM
Sunset: 06:20:20 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 68F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:17:12 AM
Sunset: 06:19:27 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:17:58 AM
Sunset: 06:18:35 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.