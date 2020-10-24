  1. Cat Power - (I cant get no) Satisfaction
  2. The Kinks - Well Respected Man
  3. The Mountain Goats - All Up The Seething Coast
  4. David Houston and Tammy Wynette - Back In Baby's Arms
  5. Johnny Cash - Baron
  6. Hank Williams - Cold Cold Heart
  7. Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice Its Alright
  8. Violent Femmes - Good Friend
  9. David Houston and Tammy Wynette - Hey Good Lookin'
  10. Woody Guthrie - Talkinf Sailor
  11. The Oh Hellos - This Will End 
  12. Johnny Cash - The 20th Century Is Almost Over
  13. Hank Williams - Your Cheatin' Heart
  14. Tammy Wynette - You Can't Hang On
  15. Roy Acuff -Wabash Cannonball
  16. Trampled By Turtles - Ain't No Use In Trying
  17. Liza Anne - Thin Ice
  18. Irish Decendents - Come Out Ye' Black and Tans
  19. Janis Joplin - Me and Bobby McGee
  20. Kelly McFarling - Atlanta
  21. Langhorn Slim and Law - Changes
  22. Oh Brother Where Art Thou Soundtrack _ I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow
  23. The Oh Hellos - On The Mountain Trail
  24. The Lonely Heartstring Band - The Tide
  25. Goodnight. Texas - A Bankrobbers Nursery Rhyme
  26. Caamp Strawberries
  27. Dustin Tebbutt - The Wolves
  28. Earl Scruggs and Friends Foggy Mountain Breakdown
  29. Alison Krauss - Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
