1.Tear the Facists Down - Woody Guthrie
2. Carolina on my Mind - James Taylor
3. 900 Miles - Terry Callier
4. I hope That I Dont' Fall in Love With You - Tom Waits
5. Traveling Alone - Tift Merritt
6. Wildflowers - Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt. Emmylou Harris
7. When I'm Gone - Phil Ochs
8. Feeling the Weight of My Chains - Tompall and the Glaser Brothers
9. I Got Stripes - Johnny Cash
10.Hello Darlin' - Conway Twitty
11. Fishin' in the Dark - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
12. John Daniel - Dolly Parton
13. Lay me Down - The Oh Hellos
14.Star of the County Down - The High Kings
15.All the Debts I Owe - Caamp
16. Cold - The Oh Hellos
17. Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell
18. Appalachian Mountain Girl - Alan Jackson
19. For the Widows in Paradise for the Fathers in Ypsilanti - Sufjan Stevens
20. New Orleans - Trampled by Turtles
21. Oh Susanna - Pete Seeger
22. Following the North Star - Rhiannon Giddons
23. Coo Coo's Nest - Yonder Mountain String Band
24. Carolina in The Pines - Special Consensus
25. Road - Nick Drake
26. Walt Whitman - Trampled By Turtles
27. Secret Victory - The East Pointers
28. The Stable Song - Gregory Alan Isakov
29. Birthplace - Novo Amor
30. Going to Georgia - The Mountain Goats