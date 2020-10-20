1.Tear the Facists Down - Woody Guthrie

2. Carolina on my Mind - James Taylor

3. 900 Miles - Terry Callier

4. I hope That I Dont' Fall in Love With You - Tom Waits

5. Traveling Alone - Tift Merritt

6. Wildflowers - Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt. Emmylou Harris

7. When I'm Gone - Phil Ochs

8. Feeling the Weight of  My Chains - Tompall and the Glaser Brothers

9. I Got Stripes - Johnny Cash

10.Hello Darlin' - Conway Twitty

11. Fishin' in the Dark - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

12. John Daniel - Dolly Parton

13. Lay me Down - The Oh Hellos

14.Star of the County Down - The High Kings

15.All the Debts I Owe - Caamp

16. Cold - The Oh Hellos

17. Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell

18. Appalachian Mountain Girl - Alan Jackson

19. For the Widows in Paradise for the Fathers in Ypsilanti - Sufjan Stevens

20. New Orleans - Trampled by Turtles

21. Oh Susanna - Pete Seeger

22. Following the North Star - Rhiannon Giddons 

23. Coo Coo's Nest - Yonder Mountain String Band

24. Carolina in The Pines - Special Consensus

25. Road - Nick Drake

26. Walt Whitman - Trampled By Turtles

27. Secret Victory - The East Pointers

28. The Stable Song - Gregory Alan Isakov

29. Birthplace - Novo Amor

30. Going to Georgia - The Mountain Goats

Load comments