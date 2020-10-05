1. Northern Sky - Nick Drake

2. Make You Feel My Love - Bob Dylan

3. Unison falling into harmony - Great Lake Swimmers

4. Flesh and Blood - Johnny Cash

5. Warm Foothills- Alt-j

6. I Love How You Love Me - CAMERA OBSCURA

7. Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash

8. Come Rain, Come Shine - Ivan and Alyosha

9. Sea of Love - Cat Power

10. I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You - Kina Grannis & Imaginary Future

11. Riptide - Vance Joy

12. Loving You - Seafret

13. Hello Darlin' - Conway Twitty

14. Heartbeats - Jose Gonzalez

15. Shake Sugaree - Elizabeth Cotton

16. Blue Ridge Mountains - Fleet Foxes

17. Talkin' To Myself Again - Tammy Wynette (With the O'Kanes)

18. Barbara Allen - Shirley Collins

19. Chasing The Moon - Mary Lambert

20. California - Joni Mitchell

21. Hotel California - The Eagles

22. angle flying too close to the ground - Willie Nelson

23. Soldier, Poet, King - The Oh Hellos

24. One Hundred Million Years - M. Ward

25. Cold Is The Night - The Oh Hellos

26. Maybe She - Arthur Russell

27. To Be Alone With You - Sufjan Stevens

28. Detectorists - Johnny Flynn

29. Anyone Else But You - The Moldy Peaches

30. Old College Try - Mountain Goats

31. Bloom - The Paper Kites

32. All I Want Is You - Barry Louis Polisar

33. All My Days - Alexi Murdoch

34. Love Love Love - Avalanche City

35. Love Love Love - The Mountain Goats

