1. Northern Sky - Nick Drake
2. Make You Feel My Love - Bob Dylan
3. Unison falling into harmony - Great Lake Swimmers
4. Flesh and Blood - Johnny Cash
5. Warm Foothills- Alt-j
6. I Love How You Love Me - CAMERA OBSCURA
7. Ring of Fire - Johnny Cash
8. Come Rain, Come Shine - Ivan and Alyosha
9. Sea of Love - Cat Power
10. I Will Spend My Whole Life Loving You - Kina Grannis & Imaginary Future
11. Riptide - Vance Joy
12. Loving You - Seafret
13. Hello Darlin' - Conway Twitty
14. Heartbeats - Jose Gonzalez
15. Shake Sugaree - Elizabeth Cotton
16. Blue Ridge Mountains - Fleet Foxes
17. Talkin' To Myself Again - Tammy Wynette (With the O'Kanes)
18. Barbara Allen - Shirley Collins
19. Chasing The Moon - Mary Lambert
20. California - Joni Mitchell
21. Hotel California - The Eagles
22. angle flying too close to the ground - Willie Nelson
23. Soldier, Poet, King - The Oh Hellos
24. One Hundred Million Years - M. Ward
25. Cold Is The Night - The Oh Hellos
26. Maybe She - Arthur Russell
27. To Be Alone With You - Sufjan Stevens
28. Detectorists - Johnny Flynn
29. Anyone Else But You - The Moldy Peaches
30. Old College Try - Mountain Goats
31. Bloom - The Paper Kites
32. All I Want Is You - Barry Louis Polisar
33. All My Days - Alexi Murdoch
34. Love Love Love - Avalanche City
35. Love Love Love - The Mountain Goats