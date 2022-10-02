solidarity swing image

Texoma Bound - The Time Jumpers

It's a Sin to Tell a Lie - The Quebe Sisters

You're From Texas - Asleep at the Wheel

How High the Moon - The Quebe Sisters

Ain't Nobody Here But Us Chickens - Asleep at the Wheel

Every Which-a-Way - The Quebe Sisters

Big River - Asleep at the Wheel

The White Collar Holler - Stan Rogers

M.T.A. - Kingston Trio

I Hope I'm Stoned (When Jesus Takes me Home) - Charlie Warsham ft. Old Crow Medicine Show

(You Got to Pray to the Lord) When You See Those Flying Saucers - Dry Branch Fire Squad

Deeper Well - David Olney

The Mary Ellen Carter - Stan Rogers

Tennessee Jed - Levon Helm

I Quit My Job - Old Man Luedecke

Lovesick Blues - Patsy Cline

Bottom of the Barrel - Forlon Strangers

1913 Massacre - Arlo Guthrie

Thunderstorms & Neon Signs - Hank Williams III

Cow Cow Boogie - Ella Mae Morse

Born to Lose - Ted Daffan's Texans

The Wreck of the Old 97 - The Seekers

Verde River - Kassi Balazza

Moonshiner - Jalan Crossland

Little Liza Jane - We Banjo 3 

The Golden Rocket - Hank Snow

Here's to the State of Mississippi - Phil Ochs

Jesus Christ - Woody Guthrie

Power and Glory - Phil Ochs

Rambler's Anthem - Yonder Mountain String Band

Waist Deep in the Big Muddy - Pete Seeger

Masters of War - Bob Dylan

Load comments