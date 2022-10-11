Coal Miner's Daughter - Loretta Lynn
Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' With Lovin' on your Mind - Loretta Lynn
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man - Loretta Lynn
Free Little Bird - Cousin Emmy
Mannington Mine Disaster - Hazel Dickens
Your Greedy Heart - Hazel Dickens
Union Train - The Almanac Singers
The Commonwealth of Toil - Joe Glazer
It Isn't Nice - Malvina Reynolds
What Did You Learn in School Today - Tom Paxton
We Will Sing One Song - Joe Glazer
Talking Union - Pete Seeger
Six Levels Below Plant Life - Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown
Texas and Pacific - Louis Jordan
Big Ball's in Cowtown - Don Walser
Dessert Skies - The Marshall Tucker Band
This Train - Big Bill Broonzy
Second Fiddle (To an Old Guitar) - Jean Shepard
Orange Blossom Special - Don Rich and The Buckaroos
Cattle Call - Eddy Arnold
Git Along Little Yearlings - Jimmie Driftwood
All My Ex's Live in Texas - George Straight
Slipping Around - Floyd Tillman
I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow - Soggy Bottom Boys
Walk on Boy - Jimmy Dean
Wrong Side of his Heart - Rosie Flores
A Six Pack to Go - Hank Thompson
Cigarettes and Coffee Blues - Lefty Frizzell
Honky Tonkin - The Time Jumpers
Jackson - Lucinda Williams
Full Moon Full of Love - k.d.lang & The Reclines
The Wild Side of Life - Hank Thompson
Hello Walls - Faron Young
Live Fast, Love Hard, Die Young - Faron Young