Sixteen Tons - Tennessee Ernie Ford
Goodbye Liza Jane - Asleep at the Wheel
I Ain't Marching Anymore - Phil Ochs
Hillcrest Mine - Anne Feeney
Ida Red - Hot Club of Cowtown
Tear the Fascists Down - Woodie Guthrie
Stay All Night (Stay A Little Longer) - Bob Wills
Coal Tattoo - Hazel Dickens
Texas, Me And You - Asleep at the Wheel
Coal Miner's Blues - Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard
Which Side Are You On - The Almanac Singers
Faded Love - Willie Nelson and Ray Price
Dump the Bosses Off Your Back - Joe Glazer
Don't Fence Me In - Gene Autry
Ballad of a Working Mother - Bobbie McGee
I Don't Want Your Millions, Mister, The Almanac Singers
Red Stick - Asleep at the Wheel
Bring It On Down To My House, Honey - Merle Haggard
Workingman Unite - Joe Glazer
This Ol' Cowboy - Marshall Tucker Band
Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation - Tom Paxton
Corrina Corringa - Doc Watson
Battle of Blair Mountain - David Rovics
Take Me Back to zTulsa - Bobb Wills and the Texas Playboys
They'll Never Keep Us Down - Hazel Dickens
Walking the Floor Over You - Ernest Tubb
Ain't That News - Tom Paxton
The Bosses Lament - Bobbie McGee
Union Maid - Pete Seeger
Gonna Be An Engineer - Peggy Seeger
Fifty-nine Cents - Fred Small
I am a Union Woman - Rosalie Sorrels
Nine to Five - Bobbie McGee
Ain't Nobody - Dori Freeman