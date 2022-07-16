Sixteen Tons - Tennessee Ernie Ford

Goodbye Liza Jane - Asleep at the Wheel

I Ain't Marching Anymore - Phil Ochs

Hillcrest Mine - Anne Feeney

Ida Red - Hot Club of Cowtown 

Tear the Fascists Down - Woodie Guthrie 

Stay All Night (Stay A Little Longer) - Bob Wills

Coal Tattoo - Hazel Dickens

Texas, Me And You - Asleep at the Wheel 

Coal Miner's Blues - Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard

Which Side Are You On - The Almanac Singers

Faded Love - Willie Nelson and Ray Price

Dump the Bosses Off Your Back - Joe Glazer

Don't Fence Me In - Gene Autry

Ballad of a Working Mother - Bobbie McGee

I Don't Want Your Millions, Mister, The Almanac Singers

Red Stick - Asleep at the Wheel 

Bring It On Down To My House, Honey - Merle Haggard

Workingman Unite - Joe Glazer

This Ol' Cowboy - Marshall Tucker Band

Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation - Tom Paxton

Corrina Corringa - Doc Watson

Battle of Blair Mountain - David Rovics

Take Me Back to zTulsa - Bobb Wills and the Texas Playboys

They'll Never Keep Us Down - Hazel Dickens

Walking the Floor Over You - Ernest Tubb

Ain't That News - Tom Paxton

The Bosses Lament - Bobbie McGee

Union Maid - Pete Seeger

Gonna Be An Engineer - Peggy Seeger

Fifty-nine Cents - Fred Small

I am a Union Woman - Rosalie Sorrels

Nine to Five - Bobbie McGee

Ain't Nobody - Dori Freeman

Load comments