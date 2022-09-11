Texas on a Saturday Night - The Time Jumpers
May the Good Lord Take. Liking to You - Scott Kipfer and The Western swing Authority
Miss Molly - Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
Keepin' Me Up Nights - Asleep at the Wheel
New San Antonio Rose - Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
Boogie Back to Texas - Asleep at the Wheel
I'm not Drunk I'm just Drinking - Mack Allen Smith
Waterbound - Dirk Powell
She's Killing Me - Hot Club of Cowtown
Chemical Workers Song - Jimmy Aldridge & Sid Goldsmith
Look Down That Lonesome Road - Tim O'Brien
If Wishes Were Horses - Claire Lynch
Miller's Cave - Gram Parsons' International Submarine Band
Fascinating Rhythm - Michael Feinstein with The Time Jumpers and Vince gill
City of New Orleans - Arlo Guthrie
Casey Jones (The Union Scab) - Pete Seeger
Trucks, Tractors and Trains - The Dirt Daubers
Railroad Man - John Paul Wright
John Henry - Woody Guthrie
Drill, Ye Tarriers, Drill - Cisco Houston
Red River Valley - Johnny Bond
Goodnight, Irene - Ernest Tubb
The Gunfighter - Johnny Western
Smith's Reel - Hot Club of Cowtown
Hillbilly Boogie - The Delmore Brothers
Hard times in the Mill - Pete Seeger
Eight-Hour Day - Pete Seeger
Which Side Are You On - The Almanac Singers
Which Side Are You On - Dropkick Murphys
Cotton Eyed Joe - Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
Cotton Eye Joe - Rednex
Lyndon Johnson Told the Nation - Tom Paxton
George W. Told the Nation - Tom Paxton
Dump the Bosses Off Your Back - Joe Glazer
Dump the Bosses Off Your Back - Anne Feeney
I'm an Old Cowhand (From the Rio Grande) - Roy Rogers
I'm an Old Cowhand (From the Rio Grande) - Asleep at the Wheel
There is Power in a Union - Utah Phillips
There is Power in a Union - Street Dogs
I Don't Want Your Millions, Mister - Pete Seeger
Silver Dollar - Sierra Ferrell