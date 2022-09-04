Am I right (Or Amarillo) - Asleep at the Wheel

Keep A Knocking' But You Can't Come In - Milton Brown & His Musical Brownies

Ida Red - Anna & Elizabeth

You Done Got Me - Eddie Noack

Jingle Jangle Jingle - Gene Autry

Hey, Good Lookin' - Hank Williams

Union Card - Joe Glazer

The Popular Wobbly - Utah Phillips

Uncle Pen - Bill Monroe

Pack Up Your Sorrows - Richard & Mimi Farina

Old Westside - The Tillers

Whistle, Daughter, Whistle - Peggy Seeger

The Wild West is Where I Want to Be - Pete Seeger

The Banks of Marble - The Weavers

Roll the Union On - Pete Seeger

Ballad of the 20th Maine - The Ghost of Paul Revere

Union Dixie - Bobby Horton

We'll Fight for Uncle Sam - Dave Kincaid

The Army of the Free - Rick Garland & bill Vitelli

Johnny Boy's Bones - Colter Wall

Marching Through Georgia - Old Crow Medicine Show

The Blackest Crow - Bruce Molsky

Hills of Mexico - Roscoe Holcomb 

Blue Diamond Mines - Johnston Mountain Boys

Gospel Plow - Chance McCoy & The Appalachian String Band

Where Have all the Flowers Gone - Pete Seeger

Tiger Rag - Asleep at the Wheel ft. Old Crow Medicine Show

Wildwood Flower - David Grisman

Jerusalem Ridge - Kenny Baker

Old Joe Clark - Eric Weissberg & Marshall Brickman

Steel Guitar Rag - Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys

Liza Jane - Craig Duncan

Texas Playboy Rag - Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys

Devil's Dream - Asleep at the Wheel & The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

