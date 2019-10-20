Showcasing the beauty and brilliance of black music, Soul Deep will be hitting your air waves with the hottest music produced by Black artists. From The Midnight Train to Georgia to A Seat at the Table, take a ride through history’s most influential black artists on Saturdays from 9-11pm.  So let the tunes move you, and the grove flow through you with Soul Deep right here on 91.1 KLSU Baton Rouge

