Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.