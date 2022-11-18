Spontaneous Combustion Bio Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zia Tammami started at KLSU, back then it was WLSU, in May of 1977. In May of 2022, it will have been 45 years since the beginning of his time here. He currently has the longest-running jazz and blues show in not just Louisiana but in North America. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments Tweets by @KLSURadio