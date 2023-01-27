Talking Heads- The Overload
Bauhaus- Swing the Heartache
Cocteau Twins- Shallow Then Halo
This Mortal Coil- Sixteen Days/Gathering Dust
Colin Newman- Alone
Ski Patrol- Agent Orange
Xmal Deutschland- Orient
Siouxsie and the Banshees- Into The Light
The Cure- Fascination Street
Iron Curtain- The Condos
Tones On Tail- Twist
Joy Division- Shadowplay
Malaria!- Your Turn To Run
Death In June- Fields
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark- The New Stone Age
Section 25- Up To You
Fehlfarben- Hier und jetzt
A Certain Ratio- Felch
Fad Gadget- Collapsing New People
Sonic Youth- Into the Groovey
Das Kabinette- Spy Thriller
DAF- Als Wär's Das Letzte Mal
Cabaret Voltaire- Sensoria
Solid Space- New Statue
The Cleaners from Venus- This Rainy Decade
Chris & Cosey- October (Love Song)