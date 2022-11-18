strange pursuits graphic

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Cities In Dust

Gene Loves Jezebel- Heartache

Specimen- Syria

The Chameleons- Second Skin

Echo & the Bunnymen- Monkeys

Sad Lovers & Giants- Colourless Dream

The Church- Reptile

Peter Murphy- Cuts You Up

The Sound- Contact the Fact

Bauhaus- The Passion of Lovers

Ministry- Cold Life

The Cure- The Hanging Garden

Cocteau Twins- Peppermint Pig

Corpus Delecti- Haunting Picture

Geheimnis- Xmal Deutschland

Mephisto Walz- Am Sonntag

Dead Can Dance- Fortune

Tones On Tail- Lions

The Danse Society- My Heart

Red Flag- Pretty in Pity

Depeche Mode- Shake the Disease

The Passions- I'm In Love With A German Film Star

Camouflage- That Smiling Face

New Order- Shame of the Nation

Yazoo- Goodbye Seventies

Visage- Tar

Gary Numan- I'm an Agent

Load comments