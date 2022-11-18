Siouxsie and the Banshees- Cities In Dust
Gene Loves Jezebel- Heartache
Specimen- Syria
The Chameleons- Second Skin
Echo & the Bunnymen- Monkeys
Sad Lovers & Giants- Colourless Dream
The Church- Reptile
Peter Murphy- Cuts You Up
The Sound- Contact the Fact
Bauhaus- The Passion of Lovers
Ministry- Cold Life
The Cure- The Hanging Garden
Cocteau Twins- Peppermint Pig
Corpus Delecti- Haunting Picture
Geheimnis- Xmal Deutschland
Mephisto Walz- Am Sonntag
Dead Can Dance- Fortune
Tones On Tail- Lions
The Danse Society- My Heart
Red Flag- Pretty in Pity
Depeche Mode- Shake the Disease
The Passions- I'm In Love With A German Film Star
Camouflage- That Smiling Face
New Order- Shame of the Nation
Yazoo- Goodbye Seventies
Visage- Tar
Gary Numan- I'm an Agent