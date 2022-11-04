Depeche Mode- Halo
Red Flag- Russian Radio
Nine Inch Nails- Sin
Tones on Tail- Christian Says
Ministry- Revenge
The Glove- Perfect Murder
The Sound- Winning
For Against- Fate
The Psychedelic Furs- Highwire Days
Pink Turns Blue- I Coldly Stare Out
Cocteau Twins- Persephone
Clan of Xymox- Evelyn
Dead Can Dance- The Fatal Impact
Section 25- Be Brave
Usherhouse- Permanent Red
The Danse Society- Clock
The Sisters of Mercy- Some Kind of Stranger
Gene Loves Jezebel- Bruises
Clan of Xymox- 7th Time
Echo and the Bunnymen- The Cutter
Spandau Ballet- To Cut a Long Story Short
Joy Division- Colony
Bauhaus- The Sanity Assassin
Killing Joke- Eighties
Siouxsie and the Banshees- Monitor
The Cure- Bananafishbones