strange pursuits graphic

Depeche Mode- Halo

Red Flag- Russian Radio

Nine Inch Nails- Sin

Tones on Tail- Christian Says

Ministry- Revenge

The Glove- Perfect Murder

The Sound- Winning

For Against- Fate

The Psychedelic Furs- Highwire Days

Pink Turns Blue- I Coldly Stare Out

Cocteau Twins- Persephone

Clan of Xymox- Evelyn

Dead Can Dance- The Fatal Impact

Section 25- Be Brave

Usherhouse- Permanent Red

The Danse Society- Clock

The Sisters of Mercy- Some Kind of Stranger

Gene Loves Jezebel- Bruises

Clan of Xymox- 7th Time

Echo and the Bunnymen- The Cutter

Spandau Ballet- To Cut a Long Story Short

Joy Division- Colony

Bauhaus- The Sanity Assassin

Killing Joke- Eighties

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Monitor

The Cure- Bananafishbones

