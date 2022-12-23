Depeche Mode- Strangelove
Visage- Anvil Night Club School
Fad Gadget- King Of The Flies
New Order- Evil Dust
Ministry- I Wanted To Tell Her
Malaria!- You You
Heaven 17- Let Me Go
Gary Numan- Films
Devo- Strange Pursuits
DAF- Ein Bisschen Krieg
Malaria!- Geld/Money
Die Krupps- Metal Machine Music
Xmal Deutschland- Sehnsucht
Bauhaus- Lagartija Nick
Public Image Ltd.- Memories
Voodoo Church- Rest in Peace
Tones On Tail- War
Wall Of Voodoo- Red Light
Siouxsie And The Banshees- Jigsaw Feeling
Cocteau Twins- Hazel
Ministry- I'm Falling
For Against- The Purgatory Salesman
Clan Of Xymox- Back Door
The Mission- Wasteland
Echo & the Bunnymen- Rescue
The Cure- Burn