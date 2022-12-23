strange pursuits graphic

Depeche Mode- Strangelove

Visage- Anvil Night Club School

Fad Gadget- King Of The Flies

New Order- Evil Dust

Ministry- I Wanted To Tell Her

Malaria!- You You

Heaven 17- Let Me Go

Gary Numan- Films

Devo- Strange Pursuits

DAF- Ein Bisschen Krieg

Malaria!- Geld/Money

Die Krupps- Metal Machine Music

Xmal Deutschland- Sehnsucht

Bauhaus- Lagartija Nick

Public Image Ltd.- Memories

Voodoo Church- Rest in Peace

Tones On Tail- War

Wall Of Voodoo- Red Light

Siouxsie And The Banshees- Jigsaw Feeling

Cocteau Twins- Hazel

Ministry- I'm Falling

For Against- The Purgatory Salesman

Clan Of Xymox- Back Door

The Mission- Wasteland

Echo & the Bunnymen- Rescue

The Cure- Burn

