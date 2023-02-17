strange pursuits graphic

The Chameleons- Swamp Thing

Sad Lovers & Giants- Alice Isn't Playing

Abecedarians- Ghosts

New Order- Dreams Never End

The Wake- Testament

The Teardrop Explodes- Poppies In The Field

Eleven Pond- Ignorant Father

The Wake- Talk About The Past

For Against- Shine

The Names- Discovery

1919- Dream

The Sound- Heartland

Dance Chapter- Uncertainty

Party Day- Let Us Shine

Modern English- Just a Thought

Xmal Deutschland- Boomerang

Veda- Whiplash

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- Temptation

Section 25- Dirty Disco

Cocteau Twins- Garlands

A Certain Ratio- All Night Party

13th Chime- Cursed

Circuit 7- Video Boys

The Danse Society- Belief

Clan Of Xymox- Call It Weird

Days of Sorrow- War

Hard Corps- Dirty

Oppenheimer Analysis- Don't Be Seen With Me

Load comments