The Chameleons- Swamp Thing
Sad Lovers & Giants- Alice Isn't Playing
Abecedarians- Ghosts
New Order- Dreams Never End
The Wake- Testament
The Teardrop Explodes- Poppies In The Field
Eleven Pond- Ignorant Father
The Wake- Talk About The Past
For Against- Shine
The Names- Discovery
1919- Dream
The Sound- Heartland
Dance Chapter- Uncertainty
Party Day- Let Us Shine
Modern English- Just a Thought
Xmal Deutschland- Boomerang
Veda- Whiplash
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- Temptation
Section 25- Dirty Disco
Cocteau Twins- Garlands
A Certain Ratio- All Night Party
13th Chime- Cursed
Circuit 7- Video Boys
The Danse Society- Belief
Clan Of Xymox- Call It Weird
Days of Sorrow- War
Hard Corps- Dirty
Oppenheimer Analysis- Don't Be Seen With Me