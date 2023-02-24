strange pursuits graphic

Cabaret Voltaire- Spies In The Wires

Nine Inch Nails- Terrible Lie

Moev- Capital Heaven

Skinny Puppy- One Time One Place

Ministry- We Believe

The Klinik- Memories

Front Line Assembly- Obsession

Cabaret Voltaire- I Want You

Front 242- Geography II

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- Do You Fear For Your Child

Numb- Lies

Nitzer Ebb- Control I'm Here

Front Line Assembly- Resist

Leæther Strip- Zyklon B

Manufacture- Many Machine

KMFDM- Megalomaniac

And One- Anguish

PTP- Show Me Your Spine

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- And This Is What The Devil Does

Revolting Cocks- Attack Ships on Fire

KMFDM- Me I Funk

Ministry- Over The Shoulder

Skinny Puppy- The Choke

