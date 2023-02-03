strange pursuits graphic

Malaria!- Geh Duschen

Ski Patrol- Driving

Medium Medium- Hungry, So Angry

Colin Newman- B

Simple Minds- Changeling

Department S- Is Vic There?

Fehlfarben- Paul ist tot

The Church- North, South, East and West

Trisomie 21- The Last Song

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- He's Read

Fad Gadget- The Box

Bauhaus- Silent Hedges

The Creatures- Gecko

Joy Division- Heart and Soul

The Sisters of Mercy- Flood I

Iron Curtain- Tarantula Scream

Xmal Deutschland- Young Man

Section 25- Friendly Fires

This Mortal Coil- Fyt

Cocteau Twins- When Mama Was Moth

Solid Space- Destination Moon

The Cleaners From Venus- Tukani (Monday Is Grey)

Grauzone- Eisbär

Saâda Bonaire- I am So Curious

Front 242- Don't Crash

Oppenheimer Analysis- The Devil's Dancers

The Danse Society- Heaven Is Waiting

The Art of Noise- A Nation Rejects

