Malaria!- Geh Duschen
Ski Patrol- Driving
Medium Medium- Hungry, So Angry
Colin Newman- B
Simple Minds- Changeling
Department S- Is Vic There?
Fehlfarben- Paul ist tot
The Church- North, South, East and West
Trisomie 21- The Last Song
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- He's Read
Fad Gadget- The Box
Bauhaus- Silent Hedges
The Creatures- Gecko
Joy Division- Heart and Soul
The Sisters of Mercy- Flood I
Iron Curtain- Tarantula Scream
Xmal Deutschland- Young Man
Section 25- Friendly Fires
This Mortal Coil- Fyt
Cocteau Twins- When Mama Was Moth
Solid Space- Destination Moon
The Cleaners From Venus- Tukani (Monday Is Grey)
Grauzone- Eisbär
Saâda Bonaire- I am So Curious
Front 242- Don't Crash
Oppenheimer Analysis- The Devil's Dancers
The Danse Society- Heaven Is Waiting
The Art of Noise- A Nation Rejects