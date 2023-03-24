Strawberry Switchblade- Jolene
Ministry- Here We Go
Depeche Mode- If You Want
Revolting Cocks- No Devotion
Front 242- U-Men
Skinny Puppy- Assimilate
Front Line Assembly- Iceolate
Front 242- Quite Unusual
Cabaret Voltaire- Blue Heat
The Legendary Pink Dots- Blacklist
Moev- Yeah Whatever
The Sound- The Fire
Modern English- Life in the Gladhouse
Romeo Void- Myself to Myself
Death Cult- Gods Zoo
Dead Can Dance- Advent
The Creatures- Pluto Drive
Tones On Tail- The Never Never (Is Forever)
Clan Of Xymox- Stumble and Fall
The Tear Garden- Ophelia
Psyche- Eternal
The Cure- Lovesong
For Against- In The Marshes
Cocteau Twins- Cicely