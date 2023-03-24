strange pursuits graphic

Strawberry Switchblade- Jolene

Ministry- Here We Go

Depeche Mode- If You Want

Revolting Cocks- No Devotion

Front 242- U-Men

Skinny Puppy- Assimilate

Front Line Assembly- Iceolate

Front 242- Quite Unusual

Cabaret Voltaire- Blue Heat

The Legendary Pink Dots- Blacklist

Moev- Yeah Whatever

The Sound- The Fire

Modern English- Life in the Gladhouse

Romeo Void- Myself to Myself

Death Cult- Gods Zoo

Dead Can Dance- Advent

The Creatures- Pluto Drive

Tones On Tail- The Never Never (Is Forever)

Clan Of Xymox- Stumble and Fall

The Tear Garden- Ophelia

Psyche- Eternal

The Cure- Lovesong

For Against- In The Marshes

Cocteau Twins- Cicely

