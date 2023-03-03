Skinny Puppy- Glass Houses
Soma Holiday- Shake Your Molecules
Cabaret Voltaire- 24-24
Alien Sex Fiend- I'm Doing Time In A Maximum Security Twilight Home
Cabaret Voltaire- The Dream Ticket
Fad Gadget- Luxury
The Danse Society- Say It Again
New Order- Round & Round
Ministry- Say You're Sorry
Killing Joke- Sanity (Chris Kimsey Mix)
Clan Of Xymox- No Human Can Drown
Love and Rockets- Love Me
Siouxsie and the Banshees- Painted Bird
The Snake Corps- In Flux
Xmal Deutschland- Reigen
Gene Loves Jezebel- Upstairs
Skeletal Family- Far and Near
Modern English- Move in Light
Screaming for Emily- the love
Play Dead- The Tenant
Tones On Tail- O.K. This Is The Pops
Minny Pops- A Feeling
The March Violets- Slow Drip Lizard
Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- Happy to See Me
Little Nemo- Empty House
Executive Slacks- Say It Isn't So
Cocteau Twins- In The Gold Dust Rush