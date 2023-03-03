strange pursuits graphic

Skinny Puppy- Glass Houses

Soma Holiday- Shake Your Molecules

Cabaret Voltaire- 24-24

Alien Sex Fiend- I'm Doing Time In A Maximum Security Twilight Home

Cabaret Voltaire- The Dream Ticket

Fad Gadget- Luxury

The Danse Society- Say It Again

New Order- Round & Round

Ministry- Say You're Sorry

Killing Joke- Sanity (Chris Kimsey Mix)

Clan Of Xymox- No Human Can Drown

Love and Rockets- Love Me

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Painted Bird

The Snake Corps- In Flux

Xmal Deutschland- Reigen

Gene Loves Jezebel- Upstairs

Skeletal Family- Far and Near

Modern English- Move in Light

Screaming for Emily- the love

Play Dead- The Tenant

Tones On Tail- O.K. This Is The Pops

Minny Pops- A Feeling

The March Violets- Slow Drip Lizard

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry- Happy to See Me

Little Nemo- Empty House

Executive Slacks- Say It Isn't So

Cocteau Twins- In The Gold Dust Rush

