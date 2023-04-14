strange pursuits graphic

Skinny Puppy- Worlock

Skinny Puppy- Smothered Hope

Nine Inch Nails- Head Like A Hole

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult- These Remains

Depeche Mode- Fly on the Windscreen

The Human League- Gordon's Gin

Depeche Mode- Nothing to Fear

Cetu Javu- Have In Mind

Heaven 17- Penthouse And Pavement

Der Plan- Alte Pizza

Tones On Tail- There's Only One

Corpus Delecti- Saraband

1919- Cry Wolf

Modern English- Smiles and Laughter

13th Chime- Coffin Maker

Killing Joke- Multitudes

Gene Loves Jezebel- The Cow

The Cure- Birdmad Girl

Killing Joke- Adorations (Chris Kimsey Mix)

Joy Division- New Dawn Fades

Cocteau Twins- The Hollow Men

Cocteau Twins- It's All But an Ark Lark

Dead Can Dance- Mesmerism

Dead Can Dance- Frontier

Load comments