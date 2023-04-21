strange pursuits graphic

Devo- Peek-A-Boo

Kraftwerk- Pocket Calculator

Kraftwerk- Numbers

Paul McCartney- Temporary Secretary

Gary Numan- Cars

Devo- Turn Around

Oingo Boingo- Who Do You Want To Be

Oingo Boingo- Whole Day Off

The English Beat- Rotating Heads

XTC- When You're With Me I Have Difficulty

The Specials- Ghost Town

Suburban Lawns- Flying Saucer Safari

Pylon- Beep

A Certain Ratio- Lucinda

Lizzy Mercier Descloux- Funky Stuff

Maximum Joy- Stretch

The Walker Brothers- Shutout

Brian Eno- King's Lead Hat

Pere Ubu- On the Surface 

APB- Shoot You Down

The Might Be Giants- (She Was A) Hotel Detective

They Might Be Giants- Twisting

Prefab Sprout- Cue Fanfare

The Cleaners from Venus- Summer in a Small Town

Tom Tom Club- Wordy Rappinghood

The B-52's- Rock Lobster

The B-52's- Mesopotamia

Talking Heads- Girlfriend Is Better (Live)

Talking Heads- Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)

