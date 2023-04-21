Devo- Peek-A-Boo
Kraftwerk- Pocket Calculator
Kraftwerk- Numbers
Paul McCartney- Temporary Secretary
Gary Numan- Cars
Devo- Turn Around
Oingo Boingo- Who Do You Want To Be
Oingo Boingo- Whole Day Off
The English Beat- Rotating Heads
XTC- When You're With Me I Have Difficulty
The Specials- Ghost Town
Suburban Lawns- Flying Saucer Safari
Pylon- Beep
A Certain Ratio- Lucinda
Lizzy Mercier Descloux- Funky Stuff
Maximum Joy- Stretch
The Walker Brothers- Shutout
Brian Eno- King's Lead Hat
Pere Ubu- On the Surface
APB- Shoot You Down
The Might Be Giants- (She Was A) Hotel Detective
They Might Be Giants- Twisting
Prefab Sprout- Cue Fanfare
The Cleaners from Venus- Summer in a Small Town
Tom Tom Club- Wordy Rappinghood
The B-52's- Rock Lobster
The B-52's- Mesopotamia
Talking Heads- Girlfriend Is Better (Live)
Talking Heads- Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)