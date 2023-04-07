The Cure- Disintegration
Dead Can Dance- The Cardinal Sin
Joy Division- Wilderness
Gang of Four- What We All Want
Bauhaus- Scopes
Siouxsie and the Banshees- Metal Postcard (Mittageisen)
The Fall- R.O.D.
Cocteau Twins- Feather Oar-Blades
Public Image Ltd.- Seattle
Skinny Puppy- Nature's Revenge
Front Line Assembly- Controversy
The Invincible Spirit- Push!
Skinny Puppy- Last Call
The Danse Society- Wake Up
New Order- This Time of Night
The Human League- The Black Hit Of Space
Ultravox- Mr. X
Depeche Mode- Policy Of Truth
A Flock Of Seagulls- (It's Not Me) Talking
Japan- The Art of Parties
Ministry- What He Say
Talk Talk- Talk Talk
Strawberry Switchblade- Deep Water
Simple Minds- Promised You A Miracle