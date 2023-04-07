strange pursuits graphic

The Cure- Disintegration

Dead Can Dance- The Cardinal Sin

Joy Division- Wilderness

Gang of Four- What We All Want

Bauhaus- Scopes

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Metal Postcard (Mittageisen)

The Fall- R.O.D.

Cocteau Twins- Feather Oar-Blades

Public Image Ltd.- Seattle

Skinny Puppy- Nature's Revenge

Front Line Assembly- Controversy

The Invincible Spirit- Push!

Skinny Puppy- Last Call

The Danse Society- Wake Up

New Order- This Time of Night

The Human League- The Black Hit Of Space

Ultravox- Mr. X

Depeche Mode- Policy Of Truth

A Flock Of Seagulls- (It's Not Me) Talking

Japan- The Art of Parties

Ministry- What He Say

Talk Talk- Talk Talk

Strawberry Switchblade- Deep Water

Simple Minds- Promised You A Miracle

