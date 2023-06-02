strange pursuits graphic

Section 25- Inspiration

New Order- 1963 (12" Version)

The Human League- The Things That Dreams Are Made Of

Blancmange- Game Above My Head

Turquoise Days- Blurred

Aviador Dro- Amor Industrial

Information Society- Think/Wenn Wellen Schwingen

Moskwa TV- Generator 7/8

CCCP- American-Soviets

Voyou- Houseman (Germany Calling Mix)

Newcleus- Computer Age (Push The Button) 

Depeche Mode- Happiest Girl (Jack Mix)

Severed Heads- All Saints Day

Beat-A-Max- Liaison II

The Force Dimension- Tension

Cabaret Voltaire- Yashar

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult- Confessions of a Knife (Theme Pt. 2)

Deux- Everybody's Night

Night Moves- Trans Dance (GC1 Version)

Alien Sex Fiend- E.S.T. (Trip to the Moon)

Die Krupps- Wahre Arbeit - Wahrer Lohn

