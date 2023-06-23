strange pursuits graphic

Dead Can Dance- Ullyses

Oingo Boingo- Home Again

Suicide- Cheree

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Shadowtime

The Chameleons- One Flesh

The Bolshoi- A Way II

Love and Rockets- All in My Mind

A Flock Of Seagulls- Nightmares

Vicious Pink- This Little Heart

Soft Cell- Numbers

23 Skidoo- Last Words

The Damned- The Eighth Day

Concrete Blonde- Days And Days

B-Movie- Drowning Man

Lydia Lunch- 3x3

Marc and The Mambas- Twilights + Lowlifes

Severed Heads- Dead Eyes Opened

New Order- Confusion

Manufacture- As the End Draws Near

Cabaret Voltaire- Slammer

Nitzer Ebb- Captivate

Front 242- No Shuffle V2

Front 242- Headhunter V1.0

