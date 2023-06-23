Dead Can Dance- Ullyses
Oingo Boingo- Home Again
Suicide- Cheree
Siouxsie and the Banshees- Shadowtime
The Chameleons- One Flesh
The Bolshoi- A Way II
Love and Rockets- All in My Mind
A Flock Of Seagulls- Nightmares
Vicious Pink- This Little Heart
Soft Cell- Numbers
23 Skidoo- Last Words
The Damned- The Eighth Day
Concrete Blonde- Days And Days
B-Movie- Drowning Man
Lydia Lunch- 3x3
Marc and The Mambas- Twilights + Lowlifes
Severed Heads- Dead Eyes Opened
New Order- Confusion
Manufacture- As the End Draws Near
Cabaret Voltaire- Slammer
Nitzer Ebb- Captivate
Front 242- No Shuffle V2
Front 242- Headhunter V1.0