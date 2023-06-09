strange pursuits graphic

Information Society- What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy)

The Human League- Do Or Die

Sparks- Tryouts For The Human Race

Tubeway Army- Zero Bars (Mr. Smith)

Blancmange- Feel Me

Massimo Barsotti DJ- Whole Lotta Love

Throbbing Gristle- Hot On Heels of Love

Chris & Cosey- Driving Blind

Moskwa TV- Moskwa Electronic

Skinny Puppy- Deep Down Trauma Hounds

Meat Beat Manifesto- Psyche-Out

Acid Horse- No Name No Slogan

Nitzer Ebb- Violent Playground

SWANS- Stay Here

Revolting Cocks- Stainless Steel Providers

Revolting Cocks- Razors Edge

Severed Heads- Twenty Deadly Diseases

The Chameleons- Dreams in Celluloid

Cocteau Twins- Rococo

Dead Can Dance- Ocean (BBC Session)

The Cure- Charlotte Sometimes

The Cure- The Funeral Party

Cocteau Twins- Plain Tiger

Julee Cruise- The Swan

