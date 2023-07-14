strange pursuits graphic

Angelo Badalamenti- The Pink Room

Sisters of Mercy- Lights

Trisomie 21- Sharing Sensation

The Cure- Kyoto Song

The Danse Society- Hold On

Tubeway Army- Listen To The Sirens

Das Kabinette- Passionkiller

SS-Say- Care

Soft Cell- Meet Murder My Angel

Death In June- Born Again

Play- You Don't Look the Same

Section 25- Bad News Week

Martin Dupont- You Are My Jail

Chris & Cosey- Smell The Roses

Cabaret Voltaire- Soul Vine (70 Billion People)

John Carpenter, Alan Howarth- H3- Season of the Witch

Noise Unit- Dry Lungs

Severed Heads- A Million Angels

Ministry- The Angel

Severed Heads- Now, an Explosive New Movie

KMFDM- Don't Blow Your Top

Einstürzende Neubauten- Feurio!

Malaria!- Thrash Me

Meat Beat Manifesto- 10x Faster Than The Speed Of Love 

