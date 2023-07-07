strange pursuits graphic

Julee Cruise- Falling

Dead Can Dance- Spirit

Felt- I Worship the Sun

Pylon- M-Train

Sonic Youth- The Burning Spear

Moby- All That I Need Is to Be Loved

Concrete Blonde- Heal It Up

Chris Connelly- Stowaway

Psychic TV- Godstar

Clock DVA- Sensorium

Lowlife- Wild Swan

Car Crash Set- Another Day

Altered Images- See Those Eyes

Depeche Mode- To Have and to Hold

A Popular History Of Signs- Ladder Jack (Wax Trax Remix)

SPK- Machine Age Voodoo

Die Form- Re-Search

Coil- The Snow

Front 242- Work 242 N. Off Is N. Off

Noise Unit- Collapsed

Manufacture- The Bogey

Ministry- Playground

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult- Babble Box

Revolting Cocks- 38

Front Line Assembly- Millennium

Chemlab- Electric Molecular

Load comments