strange pursuits graphic

Skinny Puppy- The Choke

Ministry- Over The Shoulder (12" Version)

Front Line Assembly- Resist

Manufacture- World Control

Front 242- Headhunter V1.0

Nitzer Ebb- Hearts And Minds

Nine Inch Nails- Sin

Soma Holiday- Shake Your Molecules

Moskwa TV- Generator 7/8

C.C.C.P.- American Soviets

Information Society- Running

Noel- Silent Morning

Depeche Mode- Halo

Art of Noise- A Nation Regrets

New Order- The Perfect Kiss

Cocteau Twins- Fifty-fifty Clown

Talking Heads- Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Trophy

Bauhaus- She's in Parties

Dead Can Dance- The Trial

The Sound- Winning

Dead Can Dance- Ocean

Talking Heads- The Overload

Angelo Badalamenti- Laura Palmer's Theme

Load comments