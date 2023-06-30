strange pursuits graphic

New Order- Blue Monday

Section 25- Looking From a Hilltop (Megamix)

Information Society- Running

Moby- Go

Vicious Pink- Cccan't You See

Fad Gadget- Collapsing New People

Propaganda- p:Machinery

SPK- Metal Dance

Cause & Effect- What Do You See

Ministry- Every Day Is Halloween

Nine Inch Nails- Sin

DAF- Der Mussolini

Cabaret Voltaire- Don't Argue

Front 242- Don't Crash

Manufacture- World Control

The Gruesome Twosome- Hallucination Generation

Front Line Assembly- Iceolate

Front 242- Quite Unusual

CCCP- United States of Europe

Chris & Cosey- Hazey Daze

Jean-Michel Jarre- Equinoxe, Pt. 4

The Art Of Noise- Moments In Love

