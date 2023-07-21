strange pursuits graphic

Dead Can Dance- The Trial

Echo & the Bunnymen- Nocturnal Me

Cocteau Twins- But I'm Not

Christian Death- Dogs

Ministry- I'm Falling

Cocteau Twins- Persephone

Sisters of Mercy- Alice

Joy Division- Decades

Section 25- Dirty Disco

Alien Sex Fiend- Dead and Buried

Bauhaus- Lagartija Nick

Clan of Xymox- 7th Time

Tones on Tail- Christian Says

Wall Of Voodoo- Struggle

Tears For Fears- Watch Me Bleed

Siouxsie and the Banshees- Candyman

Gene Loves Jezebel- Beyond Doubt

The Chameleons- Swamp Thing

Saâda Bonaire- Shut The Door

Oingo Boingo- Dead Man's Party

Duran Duran- Careless Memories

The Human League- Fascination

Gary Numan- I'm an Agent

Depeche Mode- A Question of Time

Kraftwerk- Das Model

