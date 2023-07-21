Dead Can Dance- The Trial
Echo & the Bunnymen- Nocturnal Me
Cocteau Twins- But I'm Not
Christian Death- Dogs
Ministry- I'm Falling
Cocteau Twins- Persephone
Sisters of Mercy- Alice
Joy Division- Decades
Section 25- Dirty Disco
Alien Sex Fiend- Dead and Buried
Bauhaus- Lagartija Nick
Clan of Xymox- 7th Time
Tones on Tail- Christian Says
Wall Of Voodoo- Struggle
Tears For Fears- Watch Me Bleed
Siouxsie and the Banshees- Candyman
Gene Loves Jezebel- Beyond Doubt
The Chameleons- Swamp Thing
Saâda Bonaire- Shut The Door
Oingo Boingo- Dead Man's Party
Duran Duran- Careless Memories
The Human League- Fascination
Gary Numan- I'm an Agent
Depeche Mode- A Question of Time
Kraftwerk- Das Model