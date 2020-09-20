Swamp Radio 09/19/20

Swamp Radio is here for another great Louisiana Saturday night! We've got some fresh tunes for you, including some new bedroom pop from Baton Rouge and some goth rock out of New Orleans. Plus, Magenta is back this week and ready to talk about music! 

Olde Spanish - Barcelona 

Primpce - Filing for Divorce

Stevie Spring - Molly

Pope - Beast

Stevie Spring - Own (Home)

Norb - Closer

Norb - Fields of Cloverfield

Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon

Magic Crawfish - Unbirthday 

As Cities Burn - Into the Sea

Modern Healthcare - West Robert

Motel Radio - Gimme Your Love

Rich Octopus - Corolla

Rich Octopus - Scars (unplugged)

Baby in the 90s - Time 

Baby in the 90s - Parasite

Mayhaps - Drifting Away

Sleepy Goodman - Call Me When You Get This

Primpce - Tumbling Down the Mossy Crag

Lawn - Sweet

Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman

Pope - Weeks of Debate 

Dolan Springhill - 2X

Dolan Springhill - Just a Minute 

Loudness War - In the Sunlight

Loudness War - Sickness

Trashlight - Darling Darkling 

Missing - The Rose Room

Missing - Strange Ages

