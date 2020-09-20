Swamp Radio 09/19/20

Swamp Radio is here for another great Louisiana Saturday night! We've got some fresh tunes for you, including some new bedroom pop from Baton Rouge and some goth rock out of New Orleans. Plus, Magenta is back this week and ready to talk about music!
Olde Spanish - Barcelona
Primpce - Filing for Divorce
Stevie Spring - Molly
Pope - Beast
Stevie Spring - Own (Home)
Norb - Closer
Norb - Fields of Cloverfield
Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon
Magic Crawfish - Unbirthday
As Cities Burn - Into the Sea
Modern Healthcare - West Robert
Motel Radio - Gimme Your Love
Rich Octopus - Corolla
Rich Octopus - Scars (unplugged)
Baby in the 90s - Time
Baby in the 90s - Parasite
Mayhaps - Drifting Away
Sleepy Goodman - Call Me When You Get This
Primpce - Tumbling Down the Mossy Crag
Lawn - Sweet
Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman
Pope - Weeks of Debate
Dolan Springhill - 2X
Dolan Springhill - Just a Minute
Loudness War - In the Sunlight
Loudness War - Sickness
Trashlight - Darling Darkling
Missing - The Rose Room
Missing - Strange Ages