Swamp Radio 09/26/20

Magenta takes over Swamp Radio this Louisiana Saturday Night! Tonight we feature some new-to-the-show funk music and some Baton Rouge oldies from the eighties. Plus we share some very important announcements!
PHONY - teeth
PHONY - hesitate
Wonder Kid - Waves.
Baby in the 90s - Lazy Bones
Baby in the 90s - Marriage
Olde Spanish - Barcelona
Olde Spanish - Si Me Muero
Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon
Video Age- Dance Square
Video Age - Steady Rollin
Riarosa - Better Than Nothing
Riarosa - Why
Alabaster Stag - Somebody Smile
Captain Green - Baked Beans
Generationals - Catahoula Man
Generationals - It May Get Bad When You’re Lonely and Cold
Urq - Pets
Urq - Red Out
Steele Tracks - Let MEOWt
Steele Tracks - Feelin
Zoomers- Walking
Oh, hi mark. - Vanilla Bean
Native America - Rabo
Hydra Plane - Liquid Minute
Hydra Plane - Mayonnaise and Gasoline
Riarosa - Dont Look Back
Wumbo - Circles
Ship of Fools - Poppin Up
Neutral Milk Hotel - Ghost
Neutral Milk Hotel - In the Aeroplane over the Sea
Smoothcat - On the Dash
Shipwrecked - Lost Jacket