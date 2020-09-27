Swamp Radio 09/26/20

Magenta takes over Swamp Radio this Louisiana Saturday Night! Tonight we feature some new-to-the-show funk music and some Baton Rouge oldies from the eighties. Plus we share some very important announcements! 

PHONY - teeth

PHONY - hesitate

Wonder Kid - Waves. 

Baby in the 90s - Lazy Bones

Baby in the 90s - Marriage 

Olde Spanish - Barcelona 

Olde Spanish - Si Me Muero

Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon

Video Age- Dance Square 

Video Age - Steady Rollin

Riarosa - Better Than Nothing 

Riarosa - Why 

Alabaster Stag - Somebody Smile

Captain Green - Baked Beans

Generationals - Catahoula Man 

Generationals - It May Get Bad When You’re Lonely and Cold

Urq - Pets 

Urq - Red Out

Steele Tracks - Let MEOWt

Steele Tracks - Feelin

Zoomers- Walking 

Oh, hi mark. - Vanilla Bean

Native America - Rabo 

Hydra Plane - Liquid Minute  

Hydra Plane - Mayonnaise and Gasoline

Riarosa - Dont Look Back 

Wumbo - Circles 

Ship of Fools - Poppin Up 

Neutral Milk Hotel - Ghost 

Neutral Milk Hotel - In the Aeroplane over the Sea

Smoothcat - On the Dash

Shipwrecked - Lost Jacket

