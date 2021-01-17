Swamp Radio 1/16/2021

Howdy! We're kicking off the new semester with some good ole fashioned country tunes here on Swamp Radio. All these folksy songs were sung and strung here in the bayou state, so be sure to check all the artists out! One might be in your own hometown :).
Nick Shoulders - Rather Low
Nick Shoulders - Hardly Feelings
Jackson and the Janks - Stumblin’
Carver Baronda - If Nothing Else Comes Along
Tuba Skinny - Tupelo Pine
John James Tourville - House of Burning Dreams
Stevie Spring - Special K
Odie Leigh - Ronnie’s Song
The Lostines - It’s Been Wrong
Chris Acker and the Growing Boys - Dallas Does Debbie
Liza Cane - Doorways
New Holland - Buffalo Instrumental
St. Lorelei - Night So Dark (demo)
St. Lorelei - Outside the Green (demo)
Molly Taylor - Waiting on the Devil
Esther Rose - Five Minute Drive
The Deslondes - Just in Love With You
Chris Acker - Good Kid
Nick Shoulders - After Hours
Levee Daze - Heavy Head
Chris Ackers - Someday Lovers
The Deslondes - Hurricane Shakedown
Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos - Broken Hearts and Busted Windshields
Jerry Lee Lewis - Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
John Scott - Take A Little Heartache
Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos - Babydoll
The Bluerunners - The Longest Day
Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos - Work Themselves Out. (Dannys Song)
Duz Mancini - Corner Store
Noah Chase - Arcade
Quarx - Rabbit Run
Butchers Dozen - Laberta
Kinky Vanilla - Nancy