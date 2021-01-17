Swamp Radio 1/16/2021

Howdy! We're kicking off the new semester with some good ole fashioned country tunes here on Swamp Radio. All these folksy songs were sung and strung here in the bayou state, so be sure to check all the artists out! One might be in your own hometown :).

Nick Shoulders - Rather Low 

Nick Shoulders - Hardly Feelings 

Jackson and the Janks - Stumblin’

Carver Baronda - If  Nothing Else Comes Along 

Tuba Skinny - Tupelo Pine 

John James Tourville - House of Burning Dreams 

Stevie Spring - Special K

Odie Leigh - Ronnie’s Song

The Lostines - It’s Been Wrong 

Chris Acker and the Growing Boys - Dallas Does Debbie 

Liza Cane - Doorways 

New Holland - Buffalo Instrumental 

St. Lorelei - Night So Dark (demo)

St. Lorelei - Outside the Green (demo)

Molly Taylor - Waiting on the Devil

 Esther  Rose - Five Minute Drive 

The Deslondes - Just in Love With You 

Chris Acker - Good Kid

Nick Shoulders - After Hours

Levee Daze - Heavy Head 

Chris Ackers - Someday Lovers

The Deslondes - Hurricane Shakedown 

Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos - Broken Hearts and Busted Windshields

Jerry Lee Lewis - Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

John Scott - Take A Little Heartache

Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos - Babydoll

The Bluerunners - The Longest Day

Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos - Work Themselves Out. (Dannys Song)

Duz Mancini - Corner Store

Noah Chase - Arcade

Quarx - Rabbit Run

Butchers Dozen - Laberta 

Kinky Vanilla - Nancy 

