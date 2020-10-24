Good old LA alternative.
Cheap Sunglasses - Shipwrecked
Don't look back - Riarosa
Circles - Wumbo
Crystal Ending - Loozy
Venus Envi - The Painted Hands
Itinerant - Sorry Ghost
Believeme - Loucey
Don't Go Back - Motel Radio
Could be anything - Eames Era
Laberta - Butcher's Dozen
Piggly wiggly - Butcher's Dozen
Cheap N' Dirty Poboy - Loose Jack
Annie get your gun - CosmaDog
Where the sidewalk ends - Bayou Bullets
Wallflower - Better Than Ezra
The Longest Day - The Bluerunners
Babydoll - Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos
Take a little heartache - John Scott
Promises - Eames Era
Lost - Boi Dreams
Broken Hearts and busted windshields - Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos