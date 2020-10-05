Swamp Radio 10/3/20

Hand Out - Care
Donovan Wolfington - American Spirits
Loudness War - I Am the Morning
Baby in the 90s - Marriage
Lawn - Jane Ryan
Colorblock - Spice & Tang
Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945
Shipwrecked - Nine to Five
Norb - Closer
Rich Octopus - Saul Gucci
Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88
Loudness War - Chill Fuzz
Gools - Princest
Sorry Ghost - Triangles
Generationals - Green Leaf
Generationals - Put a Light On
Alabaster Stag - Never Thot
Alabaster Stag - Erzulie
The Ivory Sons - Here Is Where I’ll Stay
The Ivory Suns - Temple For Us
Apricot Sunday - Letters From the Institution
Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman
Norb - Fields of Cloverfield
Epic Reflexes - Great Time
Baby in the 90s - Time
Shipwrecked - Lost Jacket