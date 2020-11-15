Minos the Saint - 359 AM 

Minos the Saint- 400 AM 

The Deslondes - Just in love with you 

The deslondes - hurricane shakedown 

Jerry Lee Lewis - Great balls of fire 

Jerry Lee Lewis - Whole lotta shakin going on 

Bonerama - Helter Skelter 

Slounge - Red Wizard 

Slounge - Full worm moon 

Kelly Duplex - Hoverround 

Kelly Duplex - good title 

Dog Park Dissidents - Someone Else 

The Millburns -  Hold Up 

Kinky Vanilla - Nancy 

Lawn -  Diets 

The Deslondes - She bettter be lonely 

Levee Daze - Heavy Head 

Summer fits - Lies in the Lines 

Quarx - Rabbit Run 

Molly Taylor - Devil in the details 

Olde Spanish - Barcelona 

The Fellas - Barcelona 

