5:00 - 6:00 local country and folk music
Babydoll - Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos
Corner Store - Duz Mancini
When we're gone - COYOTES
Five minute drive - Esther Rose
After hours - Nick Shoulders
Work Themselves out - Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos
Fast around the corners - Bill Hagan
How highs the water? - COYOTES
Good kid - Chris Acker
Only loving you - Esther Rose
Living in the City Hurray for the Riff Raff
Rather Low - Nick Shoulders
Someday Lovers - Chris Acker
Welcome to Cashville - Volk
Rabbit Run - Quarx
Hold up - The Millburns
Dizzy - The Millburns
Lies in the lines - The summer fits
Take me back - Berlin taxi
Funny time - Palm Sunday
Someday - The Rusty Kid
Heavy Eaters - New Holland