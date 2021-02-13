Swamp Radio 2/13/21

We're celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend! Enjoy some jazzy tunes to get you in the spirit. There are several new projects as well as some classic Mardi Gras oldies to get the party going :) (not real party stay safe have a solo party)

Tuba Skinny - Mardi Gras Mambo

Tuba Skinny - It’s Carnival Time

Tuba Skinny - Tupelo Pine 

Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band - Say “Si Si”

Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band - There’s A New Moon Over My Shoulder

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers - If I Could Hug You

The New Orleans Jazz Vipers - These Foolish Things 

Fats Domino - Jambalaya 

Louis Armstrong - When the Saints Go Marching In

Fats Domino - I’m Walkin’

Jackson and the Janks - Stumblin’

The Lostines - It’s Been Wrong 

Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band - Sugar Blues

Hakura Kikuchi - Tiger Rag 

Hakura Kikuchi -Joe Avery 

Charlie Halloran - Yaya

Charlie Hollaran - A Karukera 

Dirty Dozen Brass Band - It’s All Over Now

Dirty Dozen Brass Band - What’s Happening Brother

Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World

Alabaster Stag - Somebody Smile

The Meters - Talkin’ Bout New Orleans 

