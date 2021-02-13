Swamp Radio 2/13/21

We're celebrating Mardi Gras this weekend! Enjoy some jazzy tunes to get you in the spirit. There are several new projects as well as some classic Mardi Gras oldies to get the party going :) (not real party stay safe have a solo party)
Tuba Skinny - Mardi Gras Mambo
Tuba Skinny - It’s Carnival Time
Tuba Skinny - Tupelo Pine
Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band - Say “Si Si”
Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band - There’s A New Moon Over My Shoulder
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers - If I Could Hug You
The New Orleans Jazz Vipers - These Foolish Things
Fats Domino - Jambalaya
Louis Armstrong - When the Saints Go Marching In
Fats Domino - I’m Walkin’
Jackson and the Janks - Stumblin’
The Lostines - It’s Been Wrong
Shake ‘Em Up Jazz Band - Sugar Blues
Hakura Kikuchi - Tiger Rag
Hakura Kikuchi -Joe Avery
Charlie Halloran - Yaya
Charlie Hollaran - A Karukera
Dirty Dozen Brass Band - It’s All Over Now
Dirty Dozen Brass Band - What’s Happening Brother
Louis Armstrong - What a Wonderful World
Alabaster Stag - Somebody Smile
The Meters - Talkin’ Bout New Orleans