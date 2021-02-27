Swamp Radio 2/27/2021

Happy Saturday! This week I've got some old favorites and fantastic new tunes that need to be on your radar. Give them a listen and be sure to find their band accounts to show some love!
Lawn - 2000 Boy
Lawn - My Boy
Pope - Lucky
Pope - Beast
Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman
Nice Dog - Free Love
Riarosa - Better Than Nothing
Native America - Caroline
Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88
Royal Teeth - Wild
Baby in the 90s - Time
Speech Fuzz - Bitter Babby
Phony - Teeth
Phony - Hesitate
Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon
Sleepy Goodman - In Between
Rich Octopus - Saul Gucci
The Bummers - Animal Familiar
Lawn- Jane Ryan
Audrey Seymour - Earn
Pope - Something Good
Urq - PETS
Norb - Fields of Cloverfield
Neutral Milk Hotel - In the Aeroplane Over the Sea
Neutral Milk Hotel - The King of Carrot Flowers, pt.1
Molly Taylor - Goodbye
Imsrydave - Old Friends