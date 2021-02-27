Swamp Radio 2/27/2021

Happy Saturday! This week I've got some old favorites and fantastic new tunes that need to be on your radar. Give them a listen and be sure to find their band accounts to show some love!

Lawn - 2000 Boy

Lawn - My Boy 

Pope - Lucky 

Pope - Beast 

Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman 

Nice Dog - Free Love 

Riarosa - Better Than Nothing 

Native America - Caroline 

Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88 

Royal Teeth - Wild 

Baby in the 90s - Time 

Speech Fuzz - Bitter Babby 

Phony - Teeth 

Phony - Hesitate 

Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon

Sleepy Goodman - In Between

Rich Octopus - Saul Gucci 

The Bummers - Animal Familiar

Lawn- Jane Ryan

Audrey Seymour - Earn 

Pope - Something Good 

Urq - PETS

Norb - Fields of Cloverfield 

Neutral Milk Hotel - In the Aeroplane Over the Sea

Neutral Milk Hotel - The King of Carrot Flowers, pt.1 

Molly Taylor - Goodbye 

Imsrydave - Old Friends 

