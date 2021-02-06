Swamp Radio 2/6/2021

The vibes are immaculate this week. We're keeping it upbeat and fun, with some dreamy girl bands and indie rock from New Orleans. 

Riarosa- Don’t Look Back 

loucey - Get What You Want

Kate Teague -  Good to You

Kate Teague - Sweetheart  

Video Age -  Steady Rollin

Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon

Sleepy Goodman - Kiss the Brow 

Generationals - Catahoula Man

Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman 

Trashlight - Black Mineral Hotel 

Trashlight - Darling Darkling 

Wumbo - Going Through the Motions

Primpce - Filing for Divorce

Native America - Caroline 

Pope - Lucky 

Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88

Lawn - Jane Ryan

Lawn - Hips

Lawn - Sweet

The Nocturnal Broadcast -  The Myth

The Nocturnal Broadcast -  Silicon God

Hemlock - brown eyed girl 

Hemlock - day 22*

Riarosa - Sit Back

Alabaster Stag - Never Thot

