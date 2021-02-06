Swamp Radio 2/6/2021

The vibes are immaculate this week. We're keeping it upbeat and fun, with some dreamy girl bands and indie rock from New Orleans.
Riarosa- Don’t Look Back
loucey - Get What You Want
Kate Teague - Good to You
Kate Teague - Sweetheart
Video Age - Steady Rollin
Sleepy Goodman - Sun&Moon
Sleepy Goodman - Kiss the Brow
Generationals - Catahoula Man
Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman
Trashlight - Black Mineral Hotel
Trashlight - Darling Darkling
Wumbo - Going Through the Motions
Primpce - Filing for Divorce
Native America - Caroline
Pope - Lucky
Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88
Lawn - Jane Ryan
Lawn - Hips
Lawn - Sweet
The Nocturnal Broadcast - The Myth
The Nocturnal Broadcast - Silicon God
Hemlock - brown eyed girl
Hemlock - day 22*
Riarosa - Sit Back
Alabaster Stag - Never Thot