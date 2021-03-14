Swamp Radio 3/13/21

Hydra Plane – Mayonnaise and Gasoline

Hydra Plane – Liquid Minute 

Olde Spanish - Plain Ol Me

Lawn - Jane Ryan 

Donovan Wolfington - American Spirits

Loudness War - I Am the Morning 

Loudness War - Chill Fuzz

Hand Out - Care 

Rich Octopus - Saul Gucci 

Baby in the 90s  - Marriage 

Baby in the 90s  - Lazy Bones

Pope - Lucky 

Epic Reflexes - Pang ’88 

Epic Reflexes - Great Time

Colorblock - Spice & Tang 

Neutral Milk Hotel - Holland, 1945 

Neutral Milk Hotel - The King of Carrot Flowers, pt.1 

Lawn - My Boy 

Lawn - 2000 Boy

Magic Crawfish - Unbirthday

Norb - Closer

Norb – New Rituals

Wonder  Kid - No Sleep 

Stevie Spring - Happy Mask Salesman 

Video Age - Dance Square

Video Age - Steady Rollin

Load comments